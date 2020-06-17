Damien King takes issue with Edmund Bartlett’s full-page ad

The Ministry of Tourism’s full page ad in the Gleaner newspaper on Sunday has not gone down well with at least social commentator.

Economist, Damien King took to his Twitter account to voice his displeasure at what he describes as the blatant self promotion of the Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett.

“Why is it that whenever Mr Bartlett’s ministry has an announcement to make, taxpayers are made to pay for a whole extra full-page for the hero shot of the Minister?”, he asked.

Why is it that whenever Mr Bartlett's ministry has an announcement to make, taxpayers are made to pay for a whole extra full-page for the hero shot of the Minister? The man is dressed to puss-back-foot but the self-promotion is naked. — Damien King (@DamienWKing) pic.twitter.com/LbqwsMSWSbJune 16, 2020

And it looks King wasn’t the only one who had noticed.

WE DO NOT NEED TO SEE A FULL PAGE OF THE MAN!! IF a picture is required, a nice headshot is more than enough. This self-aggrandisement is getting out of hand! Can't even read the darn figures. His whole image is taking over the page. Is it about Jamaica, or about the Minister?— Jam-Mek-YahQueen (@Kkmcky) June 16, 2020

I guess the details is in the image — Jo (@JTCM1) pic.twitter.com/c0swXNwgkwJune 16, 2020

The same ad was on King’s mind again on Wednesday when compared the information presented in the ad, to the size of the Minister’s photo, and also took aim at the cost of the ad.

“The substantive information is on the right page. The cost of the extra full-page in the Gleaner, the left page, just to accommodate the hero shot of the minister is $160,000. How many Covid tests could that buy?”, he asked.