Dancehall artiste Konshens releases 15-track soca album

Dancehall artiste Konshens releases 15-track soca albumWednesday, February 19, 2020
|
Carnival lovers have a chance to hear a different side of dancehall artiste Konshens after he released a project called Soca Virgin.
The 15-track album was released on February 14 and features fellow entertainers like Nailah Blackman, Skinny Fabulous, Vâ€™ghn and Busy Signal. It was produced by Johnny Blaze.
While listeners might be familiar with Sexin that was released some time ago, Konshens is now entertaining fans with other soca songs on the album like Doh Beg, Slow Wine, Drunk After Jâ€™Ouvert, Hooked On Soca and I Choose You. Â
And his fans are in love.
â€œThe whole album is straight Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥! I will continue to be a fan of your great music! Love the versatility! Plus I love how you andÂ @tarrusrileyjaÂ work together,â€ one social media user said.
â€œThe entire CD nice,â€ another added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy