Dancehall artiste Konshens releases 15-track soca album

Carnival lovers have a chance to hear a different side of dancehall artiste Konshens after he released a project called Soca Virgin.

The 15-track album was released on February 14 and features fellow entertainers like Nailah Blackman, Skinny Fabulous, Vâ€™ghn and Busy Signal. It was produced by Johnny Blaze.

While listeners might be familiar with Sexin that was released some time ago, Konshens is now entertaining fans with other soca songs on the album like Doh Beg, Slow Wine, Drunk After Jâ€™Ouvert, Hooked On Soca and I Choose You. Â

View this post on Instagram Wats ur fav on it so far? Lemmi know, drop ur flag and tell me if u streamed, bought or bootleggedŸ˜”Ÿ™‚. My fav is track 3. The interlude Ÿ˜‚ #konshens #soca #socavirgin #jamaica #trinidad #triniBAD #dancehall #carnivalA post shared by KONSHENS (@konshens) on Feb 16, 2020 at 6:01pm PST

And his fans are in love.

â€œThe whole album is straight Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥! I will continue to be a fan of your great music! Love the versatility! Plus I love how you andÂ @tarrusrileyjaÂ work together,â€ one social media user said.

â€œThe entire CD nice,â€ another added.