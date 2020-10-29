Dancehall artiste Laden arrested and charged following gun seizure

Dancehall artiste Laden is now in police custody after being arrested and charged following the seizure of an illegal gun on Wednesday.

He has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, the entertainer was driving a Mercedes Benz in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, on Wednesday night when cops signalled him to stop.

It is understood that Laden, whose real name is Okeefe Aarons, ignored the cops and sped off.

The lawmen followed the vehicle, and an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

The police later caught up with the vehicle, and all three males, including a 16-year-old, were taken back to the area where the object was thrown.

After a thorough search, the gun was found.

The three individuals were later arrested and charged. Â