Dancehall artiste Laden arrested and charged following gun seizure

Dancehall artiste Laden arrested and charged following gun seizureThursday, October 29, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Laden is now in police custody after being arrested and charged following the seizure of an illegal gun on Wednesday.
He has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
According to the police, the entertainer was driving a Mercedes Benz in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, on Wednesday night when cops signalled him to stop.
It is understood that Laden, whose real name is Okeefe Aarons, ignored the cops and sped off.
The lawmen followed the vehicle, and an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.
The police later caught up with the vehicle, and all three males, including a 16-year-old, were taken back to the area where the object was thrown.
After a thorough search, the gun was found.
The three individuals were later arrested and charged. Â
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy