Dancehall artiste Quada to appear in court today

Dancehall artiste Quada to appear in court todayWednesday, June 24, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Quada will be appearing in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree today (June 24) to answer to murder and arson charges. Bert Samuels, one of the attorneys representing him told the Jamaica Observer that his legal team is looking to have the artiste’s bail extended when he appears.
‘We don’t share our game plan going into court, but our goal is to have his bail extended,”
The accused is also represented by Bianca Samuels.
Quada who’s given name is Shacquelle Clarke, was arrested and charged for murder and arson on January 15. He was then granted bail in the sum of $500,000 on January 17. Due to the relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, he will be facing the court in person.
The 23-year-old deejay is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Miguel Williams, in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew, on April 17, 2019.
According to reports, an angry mob forced its way into Williams’ house, beat him, placed tyres around his body, and lit him inside the building. He was burnt beyond recognition.
Williams’ murder is believed to be in relation to the murder of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, a student of Red Hills Primary School.
