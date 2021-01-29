Rytikal charged with illegal possession of firearm

Rytikal charged with illegal possession of firearmFriday, January 29, 2021
Dancehall artiste Rytikal was arrested and
charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition at 8 Miles, Bull Bay
in St Andrew yesterday (January 28).
The East Syde artiste was reportedly seen acting suspiciously while police were on patrol in the area around midday, according Constabulary Communications Unit release.
The 25-year-old, born Rohan McFarlane, was questioned and his car searched when a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were found.
He was subsequently arrested and charged.
