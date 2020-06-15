Dancehall celebs show out for Bounty Killer

Dancehall pioneer Bounty Killer celebrated his 48th birthday on Friday (June 12), and with a festive get-together to boot, fellow entertainers turn out to shower the deejay with love and support.

Flanked by fellow veterans Beenie Man and Bling Dawg, the self-proclaimed Grung Gad was all smiles the entire night.

Not too socially distant, but enjoying themselves wholeheartedly, others pictured at the Bounty extravaganza were Popcaan, Koffee, Wayne Marshall and Konshens.

View this post on Instagram @grunggaadzilla more life G we all wish you many more years to fwdŸ™Ÿ¿ and much respect for everything you contributed to dancehall music..!!! wha mount a respect you have, numbers donâ€™t lie. âœŠŸ¿âœŠŸ¿#unruly #gaza #alliance #LivingLEGENDA post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Jun 14, 2020 at 8:10am PDT

Bits and bobs of the fun-filled night were streamed live, which provided other celebrities, who couldnâ€™t make it to the party, an opportunity to extend their heartfelt messages and well-wishes for the Warlord.

View this post on Instagram The drink up link upŸ¥‚ 12-06-2020 @konshens @rolexxwaide9subkA post shared by BOUNTY KILLER (@grunggaadzilla) on Jun 14, 2020 at 1:37am PDT

The outpouring of love wasnâ€™t lost on Bounty Killer, who reflected on life, family and his loyal fans.

â€œJust want to thank God for another year, a next chapter of life unfolding new wisdom vision and insights,â€ the deejay, born Rodney Price, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

â€œ[Thanks] to my family and close friends for being there through the fire and the rain with me. [A]lso to my loyal supporters and fans I appreciate yâ€™all. [Special] thanks for all the Bday wishes and greetings, the love has been felt itâ€™s [an] overwhelming feeling. Iâ€™m feeling so rich and pure today folks thanks to all who was at the drink-up and dinner fellow artistes, family and friends blessings n love,â€ Bounty added.