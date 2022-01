Dancehall fraternity mourns loss of Romario “Grimmy Boss” Wallen

The dancehall fraternity has been plunged into

mourning following the death of one of their own who was gunned down on

Thursday evening in a double murder.Â

Twenty seven-year-old Romario Wellen, better known by his stage name “Grimmy Bossâ€, was gunned down on Rosalee Avenue, Kingston 11.

Wallen was a well-known associate of dancehall artiste Teeejay; he often promoted Teejay’s music on his Instagram.

Since Wallen’s passing, several artistes and others in the dancehall community have come out to express their condolences.Â

View this post on Instagram RIP GRIMEY Ÿ˜Ÿ™Ÿ¼ Ÿ•Š @uptop_grimmybossA post shared by SHENYENG (@shenseea) on Jun 4, 2020 at 4:48pm PDT

“RIP GRIMEY,†said Shenseea on Instagram as she shared a picture of Wellen.

“AH JAH R .I.P bredda,†said dancer Desha Ravers who shared a video of Wallen as he is being called on stage at an event.

Teejay initially shared on Instagram that his camp had lost two “good youth†as he noted that both men killed in the incident were a part of his clan.

However, it seems the weight of the situation was too heavy for Teejay who later deleted his Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBCEFeFBk88/

Artiste manager and businessman Romeich Major also posted a photo of Wellen sharing his own message of condolence.Â

Wallen was killed along with another associate of Teejay, Phillip Lewis, otherwise called ‘Afro Man’.

They were gunned down in drive-by shooting at around 5:00 p.m. on Rosalee AvenueÂ