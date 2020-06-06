Dancehall fraternity mourns loss of Romario “Grimmy Boss” Wallen

Dancehall fraternity mourns loss of Romario “Grimmy Boss” WallenSaturday, June 06, 2020
The dancehall fraternity has been plunged into
mourningÂ following the death of one of their own who was gunned down on
Thursday evening in a double murder.Â
Twenty seven-year-old Romario Wellen, better known by his stage nameÂ â€œGrimmy Bossâ€, was gunned down on Rosalee Avenue, Kingston 11.
Wallen was a well-known associate of dancehall artiste Teeejay; he often promoted Teejayâ€™s music on his Instagram.
Since Wallenâ€™s passing, several artistes and others in the dancehall community have come out to express their condolences.Â
â€œRIP GRIMEY,â€ said Shenseea on Instagram as she shared a picture ofÂ Wellen.
â€œAH JAHÂ R .I.P bredda,â€ said dancer Desha Ravers who shared a video of Wallen as he is being called on stage at an event.
Teejay initially shared on Instagram that his camp had lost two â€œgood youthâ€ as he noted that both men killed in the incident were a part of his clan.
However, it seems the weight of the situation was too heavy for Teejay who later deleted his Instagram account.
Artiste manager and businessmanÂ RomeichÂ Major also posted a photo of Wellen sharing his own message of condolence.Â
Wallen was killed along with another associate of Teejay, Phillip Lewis, otherwise called â€˜Afro Manâ€™.
They were gunned down in drive-by shooting at around 5:00 p.m. on Rosalee AvenueÂ
