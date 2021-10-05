Dancehall legend, Super Cat to kickoff Verzuz ICONZ series

The Bounty Killer/Beenie Man showdown on Verzuz is still one of the most talked-about matchups to date. Now, as they get ready to kickstart a new music series, the online music platform is hoping to top that legendary performance from the two dancehall greats with another iconic musical offering. This time around, it will be the incomparable, Super Cat on showcase.

The dancehall superstar is set to headline the first show in Verzuz’s new ICONZ series. The platform made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday.

“Kicking off our ICONZ concert series with the icon himself SUPER CAT,” a part of their post read. “His first headlined show in Brooklyn since Biltmore Ballroom days! The ‘Wild Apache’ will be performing live on October 16th from the Barclays Center in New York.

While persons will be allowed to watch the event in person, it will also be streamed online through Triller and Fite Tv according to the organizers.

With this performance, Super Cat will become the second Jamaican act to feature in a Verzuz event.