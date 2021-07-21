Dancehall on show at Gold Cup with Charly Black feature

Jamaica’s famed music genre, Dancehall, is currently on show at the 2021 iteration of the Concacaf Gold Cup through the efforts of Charly Black.

The Trelawny native is featured on the anthem for the competition Juega with Colombian singers Cali &El Dandee who are also known for doing the anthem for the 2012 Euro competition.

Fans and players alike have been treated to the track at regular intervals during the competition so far and are also expected to hear more of it as the competition moves into the knock-out stage.

For Black, he syncs perfectly with his Spanish-speaking counterparts and provides a flow that demonstrates his capabilities as one of dancehall’s top exports.

This is not the first time that Charly has partnered with Latin American stars as his mega-hit Gal You A Party Animal featured Luis Fonsi while Black was featured on the remix of the smash hit Despacito.