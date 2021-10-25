Dancehall producer Shab Don in police custody

It seems that members of the local music fraternity continue to have run-ins with the law. This following news that another high profile figure from the entertainment industry has been arrested.

BUZZ understands that charges are expected to be laid against popular music producer Shab Don of Shab Don Records after he was taken into custody at the Half Way Tree police station over the weekend.

Shab Don whose given name is Linval Thompson Jr, is said to be facing the charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after it is alleged that an illegal weapon was found in a vehicle in which he was travelling. Further reports indicate that the weapon was found during a raid that the police were conducting in the Corporate Area.

Shab Don’s arrest comes just months after fellow Montego Bay native Tommy Lee Sparta was arrested and charged by police in Kingston on a similar charge of gun possession in December of last year. He subsequently pled guilty and is now serving a three year sentence.

Shab Don is known for producing tracks such as Vybz Kartel’s ‘Any Weather’, Teejay’s Shub Out’ and Squash’s ‘Money Fever’.