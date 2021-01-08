‘Dancehall Royalty’: Vybz Kartel drops new EP today

Incarcerated

dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel released his EP,

The five-track project is 16 minutes long and features his sons Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi, as well as Renee 630 and Sikka Rhymes.

It’s the Cute Rider artiste’s third project in the span of a year, following the release of To Tanesha in January 2020 and Of Dons & Divas last June.

Announcement of his latest project was made in early December after he shared the promotional image, featuring his sons and their mother, Shorty.

Dancehall Royalty is available on Apple Music.

View the complete track list below:

01. Titanium Steel feat. Likkle Vybz 02. My Own World feat. Renee630 & Likkle Addi 03. Popular feat. Likkle Addi 04. Dirty John Crow feat. Sikka Rymes 05. Yea You feat. Likkle Vybz