Dancer TC ecstatic after finding out Nicki Minaj follows her and crew on IG

Dancer Keticia Chatman, better known as TC , was over the moon Tuesday (August 31) after finding out that Nicki Minaj follows her on Instagram (IG).

The American rapper doesn’t just follow TC, she also follows Tashlicka ‘Pretty Pretty’ Laird and Christina ‘Dancing Rebel’ Nelson, collectively known as “the dolliesâ€.

TC was clearly beside herself, after learning about her new superstar follower, sharing the evidence in the form of a video on her IG feed.

“Is this for real? Somebody affi pinch mi,†wrote TC in the caption for the video.

â€Â I love this for me and my friends @prettyofficial__ @rebelofficial_94Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Â @nickiminaj a follow di dolly dem enuh,†she added.

The dancing trio rose to prominence as the main dancers associated with dancehall act Spice, later branching off to launch successful careers as reality TV show stars.