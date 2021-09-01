Dancer TC ecstatic after finding out Nicki Minaj follows her and crew on IG

Dancer Keticia Chatman,Â better known as TC , was over the moon Tuesday (August 31) after finding out that Nicki Minaj follows her on Instagram (IG).

The American rapper doesnâ€™t just follow TC, she also follows Tashlicka â€˜Pretty Prettyâ€™ Laird and Christina â€˜Dancing Rebelâ€™ Nelson, collectively known as â€œthe dolliesâ€.

TC was clearly beside herself, after learning about her new superstar follower, sharing the evidence in the form of a video on her IG feed.

â€œIs this for real? Somebody affi pinch mi,â€ wrote TC in the caption for the video.

â€Â I love this for me and my friendsÂ @prettyofficial__Â @rebelofficial_94Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Â @nickiminajÂ a follow di dolly dem enuh,â€ she added.

The dancing trio rose to prominence as the main dancers associated with dancehall act Spice, later branching off to launch successful careers as reality TV show stars.