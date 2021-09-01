Dancer TC ecstatic after finding out Nicki Minaj follows her and crew on IG

Dancer TC ecstatic after finding out Nicki Minaj follows her and crew on IGWednesday, September 01, 2021
|
Dancer Keticia Chatman,Â better known as TC , was over the moon Tuesday (August 31) after finding out that Nicki Minaj follows her on Instagram (IG).
The American rapper doesnâ€™t just follow TC, she also follows Tashlicka â€˜Pretty Prettyâ€™ Laird and Christina â€˜Dancing Rebelâ€™ Nelson, collectively known as â€œthe dolliesâ€.
TC was clearly beside herself, after learning about her new superstar follower, sharing the evidence in the form of a video on her IG feed.
â€œIs this for real? Somebody affi pinch mi,â€ wrote TC in the caption for the video.
â€Â I love this for me and my friendsÂ @prettyofficial__Â @rebelofficial_94Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Â @nickiminajÂ a follow di dolly dem enuh,â€ she added.
The dancing trio rose to prominence as the main dancers associated with dancehall act Spice, later branching off to launch successful careers as reality TV show stars.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy