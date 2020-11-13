Dancing Rebel gets tattoos to honour her parents

Dancing Rebel is paying homage to her parents

through body art.

The popular dancer has inked the dates that her parents passed away on her nape.

Kingston-based tattoo artist Rickel Impressive posted the ink work on Thursday afternoon, which was shared by the dancer.

“Fly high mom & dad,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

The tattoo bears “9.11.20” symbolising the date of her father’s transition, and below that, “16.10.20”, which represents her mother’s transition. The artwork is completed with the cancer ribbon coloured in red, in honour of the long battle both parents fought with cancer.

The Spice Team member publicised her father’s passing on Tuesday in a photo post uploaded to her Instagram account. She used the same platform to share the news of her mother’s death last month, in a series of heart-wrenching posts which attracted condolences from entertainment players and fans.

In a September Live video, Rebel had dismissed claims that she was financially supporting her spouse, as she had a more important priority, which was to support family members diagnosed with cancer. However, she did not disclose who they were at the time.

The year has seen other entertainers mourning the death of parents. Dancehall sweetheart Shenseea was plunged into mourning after her mother died in June following a small stroke and heart attack. Veteran deejay Beenie Man lost his mother in September after she suffered complications related to a series of strokes. Also, gospel artiste Ryan Mark shared the passing of his mother last month. Her cause of death was not disclosed.