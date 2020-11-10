Dancing Rebel loses father to cancer

It was only two weeks ago that Jamaican entertainer Dancing Rebel was mourning the loss of her mom to cancer. Now she has been struck by grief once more after her father also passed from cancer.

The entertainer, who is known for being part of dancehall artiste Spiceâ€™s dance team, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Monday.

â€œU fought a long hard battle daddy you werenâ€™t perfect but I loved you, you grew a fighter idk what God is working out for me but I am numb my heart is weary! I canâ€™t even cry,â€ she wrote.

â€œWe almost lost you from 05 when you were shot and battled through that and sadly developed cancer even when you did nothing could change how you saw life! I wish our last conversation was an apology I wanted to heal but it wasnâ€™t. I will miss you Rest In Peace daddy!â€ she continued.

Her post was immediately flooded by fans expressing their condolences, and encouraging the dancer to be strong.

â€œLosing mom and dad in 1 year is a year to remember rip papa be strong rebel,â€ one fan commented.

â€œGod! Guide and protect, be her strength in this time.Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™ It shall be well,â€ another said.

â€œThis is Very TouchingŸ˜ª,Â @prettyofficial__Â @the_.original_tcÂ Please Keep Her In Yâ€™all Arms Show Her As Much Loveee Right Now She Needs ItŸ˜“Ÿ’”Ÿ™Ÿ½. Love You,â€ someone added.

Her boss Spice also tried to bring some comfort to Dancing Rebel in this difficult time â€œI am lost for words, RIP to your father, Jah Jah,â€ she wrote.