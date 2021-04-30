Dancing Rebel, TC reveal their new designer bodies

Two of Spice’s ex-dancers are the latest Jamaican influencers to get cosmetic surgery.

Dancing Rebel revealed her slim-thick transformation yesterday, courtesy of liposuction and a “mini Brazilian buttlift.”

She used a popular TikTok video to debut her body, where her doctor asked “How will they know?” while she did a 360 turn of her new physique in her faja.

“I will explain later but @janusmedicalspa did that,” she captioned. “SLIM GIRLS BBL!!! Ladies we have hope…”

The revelation comes as a shock to many of her followers as Rebel dubs herself the “Slim Girls Prezi” and often said she loved her body, despite criticisms she has received throughout the years for her petite figure.

It seems Rebel anticipated those with elephant memory to speak out and beat them to the punch, by posting one instance where she said she would never do cosmetic surgery.

“Yuh see the chest weh God give me, I’m gonna stay wid regardless,” she said in the 2020 clip. “The hip weh mi nuh have mi will stay wid because you nah mek me put een nuh breast or nuh fake bottom and sick.”

Rebel then explained, “I WAS GETTING ALOT OF BELLY FAT! SO I GOT RID OF IT AND FILLED MY HIP DIPS & I AM SO HAPPY I DID… Ps. DONE COME FOR ME I KNOW WHAT I SAID! Now bye!”

TC, her fellow dance mate, has also gotten work done, though she has not posted her new look on her page.

Her post-op was instead posted by Janus Medical Spa two days ago and sees the dancer revealing her body before and after surgery.

TC sports a slimmer waist and more defined curves, after having belly fat removed and transferred.

The company’s post praised TC for the snatched look and tagged Dancing Rebel and Pretty Pretty, asking them to show their bodies. This suggests that Pretty Pretty may have also gotten some work done.

The cosmetic surgery rollout could be a storyline for an upcoming episode of Dancehall Life. The three dancers star in the new reality show produced by Downsound Entertainment, which airs every Sunday.

Their designer look comes weeks after DHQ Nickeisha revealed her enhancement.