D’Angel and Krystal Tomlinson linkup sends fans into frenzy

What happens

when dancehall artiste D’Angel and former festival queen and politician Krystal

Tomlinson link up? Fans of the two make a big deal

about it!

The duo was seen being friendly towards each other in a 30-second-long video posted to Instagram on Sunday, June 21.

In the video a sexily clad Tomlinson is seen walking towards a gate while asking ‘who is there?’

“I am here wondering if I have Pamela or Michelle, I don’t know who I have this morning,” said Tomlison making reference to D’Angel’s recently created alter-ego “Pamela Houston”

“It’s Michelle,” responded D’Angel, whose real name is Michelle Downer.

Tomlinson then asks if Pamela – D’Angel’s Instagram news anchor character- had returned to broadcasting as the last time fans saw Pamela she was being fired for being unprofessional.

D’Angel notes that Pamela is still waiting to hit the target number of views to make her return.

Tomlinson, in what appears to be an attempt to help Pamela hit her target, told fans to work it out as it was necessary for Pamela to get back on air.

The light moment between the two sparked a lot of conversation about their relationship.

While Tomlinson has in the past noted that she and D’Angel have no issues, some believe otherwise.

Nonetheless, IG users were happy to see the two collaborating on camera.

“This is maturity,” said one Instagram user.

“This is how it needs to be; growth is such a beautiful thing,” added another user.

D’Angel shares a child, Marco Deane, with dancehall veteran Beenie Man, who is Tomlinson’s partner.