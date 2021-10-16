D’Angel celebrating 16 years in dancehall with ‘Exposed’ tour

D’Angel celebrating 16 years in dancehall with ‘Exposed’ tourSaturday, October 16, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste D’Angel has been in the music business for 16 years.
To commemorate the milestone, the ‘Lady of Dancehall’ says she’ll be going on tour.
She made the US tour announcement on her Instagram page.
In the caption below of a risque photo of herself she wrote, “Dancehall Baddest is Fearless, Ready and all set for her USA Take Over Exposed tour”.
“Celebrating 16 years of Hardwork, Great Music and High Energy Performances. I’m not coming to play,” she added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy