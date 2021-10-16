D’Angel celebrating 16 years in dancehall with ‘Exposed’ tour

Dancehall artiste D’Angel has been in the music business for 16 years.

To commemorate the milestone, the ‘Lady of Dancehall’ says she’ll be going on tour.

She made the US tour announcement on her Instagram page.

In the caption below of a risque photo of herself she wrote, “Dancehall Baddest is Fearless, Ready and all set for her USA Take Over Exposed tour”.

“Celebrating 16 years of Hardwork, Great Music and High Energy Performances. I’m not coming to play,” she added.