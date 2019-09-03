D’Angel demanding props for being a positive musician long before Koffee

D’Angel demanding props for being a positive musician long before KoffeeTuesday, September 03, 2019
D’Angel has brought much attention to
herself since her last Instagram Live requesting ‘much-needed recognition’ for
positive and inspirational music she has produced for the last 10 years in the
music industry.
She explains in the live stream, that the media has been perpetuating that all female Dancehall artistes only sing raunchy and lewd songs.
A seemingly livid D’Angel further whipped that people are afraid to highlight and give credit for her timeless music.
The first 20 minutes of the hour-long live stream, she played some of her hits such as Blaze, Downtown Girl, Stronger, and the list went on.
D’Angel claimed her rant and demand for credit stems from what she perceives as the media and the public crowning young Reggae artiste Koffee as ‘positive’ for her optimistic lyrics and motivational songs.
Watch the full live stream below:
Some social media users slammed the former ‘First Lady of Dancehall’ for being, as they put it, bad mind.
Others took a more objective view, noting that just like apples and oranges, Koffee and D’Angel are promoting two different styles of music – as such, there isn’t room to compare the two.
Since then, D’Angel has released her new single ‘Unstoppable’.
Do you think D’Angel deserves more credit for being a positive artiste? Or is her claim for props a jab at Koffee’s meteoric rise?
