D’Angel grateful for help she got to host Christmas treat

Dancehall

artiste D’Angel is expressing gratitude for the help she received in hosting

her treat in Spanish Town on Tuesday.

Through the Angel’s Foundation, the entertainer and her son, Marco Dean, gave bags of groceries to 100 people in the old capital.

But they didn’t do it alone, and D’Angel is grateful for the help she received to the make the ‘Spread a Little Love’ initiative a success. She thanked sponsors, the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, police and all the people who gave a helping hand.

“Today was a really awesome day. I want to say thanks to everybody who came out and helped. Big up unuh self cause me alone couldn’t make this possible,” she said in an Instagram post after the event.

“Everything went smoothly and incident-free and I am just so happy to see the smile on everybody’s face, especially the elderly. The kids dem come out too to collect bags for their parents. It was really a great look, and I’ll see you again another time, so have a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

It is not uncommon for D’Angel to perform acts of kindness. In May, through her foundation, D’Angel distributed 300 COVID-19 care packages to needy people in Spanish Town. Last year, the entertainer and her son also treated kids at the Mustard Seed home in Spanish Town.