D’Angel joins OnlyFans-your weekend just got a whole lot more exciting!

It seems like not even the self proclaimed ‘Lady of Dancehall’ is above joining the popular subscription based website-OnlyFans.

D’Angel is the latest Jamaican celebrity to join the adult entertainment website. Dancehall artiste, Ishawna lead the charge by moving the often raunchy photos she’d post on Instagram to a website she could earn some money on.

Poised atop a pool, overlooking lush green scenery and wearing a stylish lace body suit that exposes her long legs and derriere, D’Angel invited her Instagram followers to subscribe to her OnlyFans account.

“Welcome to our beautiful island of Jamaica! Your weekend just got a whole lot more exciting,” she wrote, while offering a 10 percent discount to her first ten subscribers.

A quick peek on D’Angel OnlyFans account saw her offering fans exclusive content for starting at $ US 9.99 per month.

OnlyFans soared in notoriety during the lock down period as content creators and entertainers explored new ways to stack up on the coins while being stuck inside.