D’Angel jumps on remix of Queenie’s ‘Double Tap’

Dancehall

artiste D’Angel has jumped on the remix of Double Tap, a song done by

social media personality Queenie.

Both entertainers revealed that the song would be released soon, but they did not give a date.

“When Crazzzy & Madddd Link up a double P*M P*M power dat! Say yes cuz we bless! DOUBLE TAP! Remix Coming soon,” D’Angel captioned an Instagram on Wednesday.

Similarly, Queenie, whose stage name is Queen Ladi Gangsta, seems excited to be working with D’Angel.

“Crazy and mad link up queenii and Dangel double tap remix coming out soon fi all a the p*ssy power @dangelmusic girllllllll well done,” she said.

Queenie officially released the music video for Double Tap featuring 100%SILKS in April. So far, it has been viewed more than 287,000 times.

The song was recorded about a month before the release of the video after Queenie went viral with a short Instagram video in which she was responding to her ‘haters’.