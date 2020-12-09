D’Angel jumps on remix of Queenie’s ‘Double Tap’Wednesday, December 09, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste D’Angel has jumped on the remix of Double Tap, a song done by
social media personality Queenie.
Both entertainers revealed that the song would be released soon, but they did not give a date.
“When Crazzzy & Madddd Link up a double P*M P*M power dat! Say yes cuz we bless! DOUBLE TAP! Remix Coming soon,” D’Angel captioned an Instagram on Wednesday.
Similarly, Queenie, whose stage name is Queen Ladi Gangsta, seems excited to be working with D’Angel.
“Crazy and mad link up queenii and Dangel double tap remix coming out soon fi all a the p*ssy power @dangelmusic girllllllll well done,” she said.
Queenie officially released the music video for Double Tap featuring 100%SILKS in April. So far, it has been viewed more than 287,000 times.
The song was recorded about a month before the release of the video after Queenie went viral with a short Instagram video in which she was responding to her ‘haters’.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy