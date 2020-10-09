D’Angel launching lingerie collection

D’Angel launching lingerie collectionFriday, October 09, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste, Dâ€™Angel is all about â€˜dem coinsâ€™ BUZZ fam. Having received a lot of
She dropped two singles, Exposed, and Ah Mine, that address critics of her OnlyFans account. And now, sheâ€™s indicating that sheâ€™ll be launching a lingerie collection soon.
Related story: Dâ€™Angel selling used underwear
Posing in sexy lingerie on her Instagram account, and exposing her long and lean frame, Dâ€™Angel encouraged her female followers to embrace their sex appeal.
â€œTake off that shyness and wear some red. Just wait until my lingerie collection drops â€¦,â€ she wrote.
While she didnâ€™t give a specific date for the launch, her fans are already excited about the collection.
â€œHurry up and drop it, I know it would do well feel like ordering now and it no start yet,â€ one fan commented.
â€œLoving the red cant wait for the undies,â€ another said.
â€œYeah collection coming soon â¤ï¸,â€ some added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy