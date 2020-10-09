D’Angel launching lingerie collection

Dancehall artiste, Dâ€™Angel is all about â€˜dem coinsâ€™ BUZZ fam. Having received a lot of

She dropped two singles, Exposed, and Ah Mine, that address critics of her OnlyFans account. And now, sheâ€™s indicating that sheâ€™ll be launching a lingerie collection soon.

Posing in sexy lingerie on her Instagram account, and exposing her long and lean frame, Dâ€™Angel encouraged her female followers to embrace their sex appeal.

â€œTake off that shyness and wear some red. Just wait until my lingerie collection drops â€¦,â€ she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

While she didnâ€™t give a specific date for the launch, her fans are already excited about the collection.

â€œHurry up and drop it, I know it would do well feel like ordering now and it no start yet,â€ one fan commented.

â€œLoving the red cant wait for the undies,â€ another said.

â€œYeah collection coming soon â¤ï¸,â€ some added.