D’Angel launching lingerie collection

She dropped two singles, Exposed, and Ah Mine, that address critics of her OnlyFans account. And now, she’s indicating that she’ll be launching a lingerie collection soon.

Posing in sexy lingerie on her Instagram account, and exposing her long and lean frame, D’Angel encouraged her female followers to embrace their sex appeal.

“Take off that shyness and wear some red. Just wait until my lingerie collection drops …,†she wrote.

While she didn’t give a specific date for the launch, her fans are already excited about the collection.

“Hurry up and drop it, I know it would do well feel like ordering now and it no start yet,†one fan commented.

“Loving the red cant wait for the undies,†another said.

“Yeah collection coming soon â¤ï¸,†some added.