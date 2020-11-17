D’Angel releases ‘Talk About’ music video featuring son Marco Dean

D’Angel and her son, Marco Dean Davis, are dancing twins in her newly released music video for the single Talk About.

Premiering on Monday, the project comes 11 years after Dean made his video debut for the hit, Baby Father, that was recorded by D’Angel and Vybz Kartel.

In the video, the 14-year-old joins his mom on a photoshoot while matching her fly. Wearing ‘his and her’ jogging suits, they do a quick dance and hug it out before he exits the scene. He is again featured later in the video in another mini dance session alongside D’Angel.

The Internet was put on to Dean’s dancing skills earlier this month when his dad Beenie Man and sister Desha Ravers shared a video of him doing her ‘Gweh’ dance move.

Talk About has more scenes warranting discussion. Directed by her creative director Raynor Allen, the visuals start with the singjay pulling up to Kingston’s Spanish Court Hotel in a chauffeur-driven Benz. A red carpet and paparazzi await, and COVID-19 measures are observed with talent wearing masks (pink of course to complement the rhythm).

Also in pink are the video credits and titles, and scenes which show D’Angel in a human-sized barbie doll box, and another with her in a neon pink room plastered with newspapers. She sports a wavy pink wig and leotard as she rips the articles from the wall and plays dress up in the box. The box is aptly labelled “Long & Lean Doll”, which she often calls herself in ode to her modelling days.

Another hot scene shows D’Angel doing choreography with four shirtless male dancers. The main scene shows her singing in a white tull dress, shutting down speculations she ignited earlier this month in a video post stating she was getting married.

Talk About forms part of the ‘Pink Pearl’ Rhythm produced by Rekit Ralf Music.

Fans have given the video a thumbs up.

“Video shot as always, you always know how to deliver sure was worth the wait,” said one person.

“Love love love the video and the fashion.”

Another said: “Give dem sumting fi talk about! Nice video.”