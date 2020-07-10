D’Angel says her OnlyFans was hacked

Dancehall artiste Dâ€™Angel is being trolled on social media after explicit photos and videos from her

In one of the videos thatâ€™s being circulated, the self-proclaimed â€œLady of Dancehallâ€ is naked, oiled, and dancing to her song, Only You.

As expected, the video generated a lot of comments, mainly chastising the 42-year-old mother for her decision to join the popular adult entertainment site.

Dâ€™Angel as a big woman known in dancehall really ago make onlyfans ? Mi did know sis love attention but dis extreme badâ€” ‘‡‘Ÿ‘‘ â€“ ‘‘‘Ÿ‘˜©‘–‘’ (@keismatic) July 1, 2020

Deh inna mi bed & jump outa mi sleep, still cyah believe Dâ€™Angel have an onlyfans kmtâ€” ã…¤ (@Jelskull) July 4, 2020

Others attacked the mischievous subscriber who leaked Dâ€™Angelâ€™s content.

Why ppl a screenshot and share Dâ€™Angel Only fans content??? Mek the woman get her money in peace Ÿ™„Ÿ™„Ÿ™„â€” Shirley Seizure. (@iSpitPixieDust) July 10, 2020

People really paid for D'angel's onlyfans just to screenshot it & plaster it all over the place? What sense that mek? Jamaican people are so backward.â€” Auntie (@DutchessCharm) July 10, 2020

While a few were in awe of just how toned her body was.

Having gotten wind of the news of that her pay-only content was out there being distributed for free, Dâ€™Angel tried to take advantage of the situation by seeing how much more people she could entice to subscribe to her OnlyFans account.

Using one of the photos that was leaked where she appears sensual in a denim jacket, pulling on her underwear, with her breasts almost visible, Dâ€™Angel wrote; â€œOnly fans get hacked but since this a circulate just gwaan sign up,â€