D’Angel says her OnlyFans was hacked

D’Angel says her OnlyFans was hackedFriday, July 10, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Dâ€™Angel is being trolled on social media after explicit photos and videos from her
In one of the videos thatâ€™s being circulated, the self-proclaimed â€œLady of Dancehallâ€ is naked, oiled, and dancing to her song, Only You.
As expected, the video generated a lot of comments, mainly chastising the 42-year-old mother for her decision to join the popular adult entertainment site.
Others attacked the mischievous subscriber who leaked Dâ€™Angelâ€™s content.
While a few were in awe of just how toned her body was.
Having gotten wind of the news of that her pay-only content was out there being distributed for free, Dâ€™Angel tried to take advantage of the situation by seeing how much more people she could entice to subscribe to her OnlyFans account.
Using one of the photos that was leaked where she appears sensual in a denim jacket, pulling on her underwear, with her breasts almost visible, Dâ€™Angel wrote; â€œOnly fans get hacked but since this a circulate just gwaan sign up,â€
