D’Angel says her “sexiness” has inspired upcoming EP

Entertainer D’Angel is working on her debut EP

titled Exposed, and her physique has

been a key inspiration for the project.

“Now I’m feeling the sexiest in my life so I’m doing an EP about that,” she told radio personality Barbie in a recent interview.

The EP’s title track was released last year, after semi-nude images from her subscription-based service OnlyFans were leaked on the internet.

Many will remember D’Angel making her music debut in a rhinestone bra, mini shorts and heels atop a Benz convertible in the music video for the 2005 track Uptown Living. The former model has always been attractive, but never known to be overly-explicit until last year.

Tracks like Exposed and her remix of Queenie’s Double Tap were laden with obscenities and sexually-lucid lyrics, a far cry from the manicured entertainer fans have grown accustomed to.

D’Angel reminisced on her evolution from the conservative singjay in 2008, to the “send a pu**y picture” OnlyFans star today.

“I was very conservative because I always tried to hold back myself because a lot of things I always said, ‘No I won’t do’,” she said. “But when I realised that I’m growing, I’m mature and people always say I’m a sexy woman so I said, ‘Sex sells in a tasteful way’ so I kinda get out of the box now and I’m really doing me.”

Her decision to embrace and capitalise on her attractiveness by joining OnlyFans reaped backlash from many (including babyfather Beenie Man) who argued that she shouldn’t be posting suggestive photos because of her maternal status. The artiste said she is unswayed by comments made by naysayers as the pandemic has amplified her hustler mentality.

“As a public figure you have to brace yourself for change and brace yourself for negativity…” she said. “Negativity don’t have no effect on this woman here… When you say negative about me it makes me feel energised…it makes me work harder and produce great music… I’m not a raunchy female artiste but I’m going on the edge right now… I do sexy songs, I do empowerment song, I do ‘dash out’ song because mi go through all dem phases there so I’m living my truth through my music.”

Her debut album is also in the works, and will feature a compilation of her most successful songs like Stronger and Break Free.