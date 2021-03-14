D’Angel says sexiness isn’t wearing a bikini…while sizzling in a bikini

D’Angel says sexiness isn’t wearing a bikini…while sizzling in a bikiniSunday, March 14, 2021
|
Dâ€™Angel certainly knows how to get a conversation going and the singjay took to Instagram on Saturday to do just that.
The Stronger artiste shared a photo of herself with the caption that offered some words of wisdom: â€œSexiness isnâ€™t being young, hot and wearing a bikini. Itâ€™s being powerful and feeling like you belong in your skin and it feels good.â€™
And while we love the message, we couldnâ€™t help but notice the photo that accompanied the pic: Michelle Downer looking hot in a black two-piece bikini that left very little to the imagination.
The words and photo were well-received by the 42-year-oldâ€™s fans who freely shared their appreciation.
One commented, â€œSo true but dangle hot girl can make that statement with the g string bikini Ÿ‘™ Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ makes it even more interesting!!! Inspired to be fab at any age â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â€
Another shared, â€˜Good body ova yah soâ€, while a third added, â€œTrue words queenâ€.
