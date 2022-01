D’Angel says sexiness isn’t wearing a bikini…while sizzling in a bikini

D’Angel certainly knows how to get a conversation going and the singjay took to Instagram on Saturday to do just that.

The Stronger artiste shared a photo of herself with the caption that offered some words of wisdom: “Sexiness isn’t being young, hot and wearing a bikini. It’s being powerful and feeling like you belong in your skin and it feels good.’

And while we love the message, we couldn’t help but notice the photo that accompanied the pic: Michelle Downer looking hot in a black two-piece bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The words and photo were well-received by the 42-year-old’s fans who freely shared their appreciation.

One commented, “So true but dangle hot girl can make that statement with the g string bikini Ÿ‘™ Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ makes it even more interesting!!! Inspired to be fab at any age â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â€

Another shared, ‘Good body ova yah soâ€, while a third added, “True words queenâ€.