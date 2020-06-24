D’angel scores 100,000 subscribers on OnlyFans account

After just four days of launching her

D’Angel’s OnlyFans accounts, which she named the ‘D’Angel Long and Lean Doll‘ showed that she has so far made 12 posts on the platform. However, those images and videos are only available to people who have subscribed to her platform.

Her subscription rate starts at US$9.99 per month and goes as high as US$107.89 for a 12-month subscription.

D’Angel has been sedulously advertising her OnlyFans account on her Instagram page, teasing fans with alluring photos and videos, and promising them that there would be more if they subscribed.