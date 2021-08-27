D’Angel spends 16 million on a new BMW ride

Dâ€™Angel has copped herself a brand new ride. The dancehall artiste is currently celebrating 15 years in the business and whipped out $16 million on a brand new BMW vehicle.

This was a huge accomplishment for Dâ€™Angel, and she ensured to bring her followers along as she went to claim her new purchase at ATL automotive

The team at ATL automotive surprised the â€˜Lady of Dancehallâ€™ with a handing over party, which featured champagne, and of course a nice selection of music from Dâ€™Angel. As she basked in all of the excitement and admired her new car, Dâ€™Angel shared what this moment meant to her.

â€œName pon title dat mean a mine, my name deh pon di title,â€ she said. â€œA nuh nuh man buy dis fimi, cause yuh have some gyal man buy dem tings inna dem name and tek it back.â€

She then had one of the sales team members show the title on the video to give evidence of what she was saying.

â€œName pon title, a mine. Seet deh, 16 mill, no bank,â€ Dâ€™Angel said while showing off the vehicle documents.

Meanwhile, the Stronger singer expressed her gratitude to God, in the caption for the lengthy video.

â€œLOOK AT GOD!!! LOOK WHAT HARD WORK AND PERSEVERANCE DID!!,â€ she wrote.

Her fans too, were all for this new achievement.

â€œThen why am I CRYING Ÿ˜¢Ÿ˜¢Ÿ˜¢Ÿ˜¢ â€¦.. itâ€™s the blessings for me â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Â @dangelmusicÂ congratulations,â€ one wrote. While another fan prayed for her protection on the road. â€œCover her jesusŸ™Ÿ™Ÿ™,â€ he commented.