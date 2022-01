D’Angel spends 16 million on a new BMW ride

D’Angel has copped herself a brand new ride. The dancehall artiste is currently celebrating 15 years in the business and whipped out $16 million on a brand new BMW vehicle.

This was a huge accomplishment for D’Angel, and she ensured to bring her followers along as she went to claim her new purchase at ATL automotive

The team at ATL automotive surprised the ‘Lady of Dancehall’ with a handing over party, which featured champagne, and of course a nice selection of music from D’Angel. As she basked in all of the excitement and admired her new car, D’Angel shared what this moment meant to her.

“Name pon title dat mean a mine, my name deh pon di title,†she said. “A nuh nuh man buy dis fimi, cause yuh have some gyal man buy dem tings inna dem name and tek it back.â€

She then had one of the sales team members show the title on the video to give evidence of what she was saying.

“Name pon title, a mine. Seet deh, 16 mill, no bank,†D’Angel said while showing off the vehicle documents.

Meanwhile, the Stronger singer expressed her gratitude to God, in the caption for the lengthy video.

“LOOK AT GOD!!! LOOK WHAT HARD WORK AND PERSEVERANCE DID!!,†she wrote.

Her fans too, were all for this new achievement.

“Then why am I CRYING Ÿ˜¢Ÿ˜¢Ÿ˜¢Ÿ˜¢ ….. it’s the blessings for me â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Â @dangelmusic congratulations,†one wrote. While another fan prayed for her protection on the road. “Cover her jesusŸ™Ÿ™Ÿ™,†he commented.