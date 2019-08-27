D’Angel still runway-ready: Dancehall star says women should age gracefully

Dancehall artiste Michelle “D’Angel” Downer seems to have drunk from, or taken a bath in the proverbial ‘Fountain of Youth’ because physically, the Spanish Town native is in top form.

The 41-year-old has been heating up Instagram with some radiant photos of herself in which she shows off her statuesque physique, as she continues to, as she claims, age gracefully.

D’Angel’s latest Instagram post has left many of her 286,000 fans mesmerized. The former Miguel model posted a photo of herself in a multicoloured bikini swimsuit yesterday which she took at the Jewel Paradise Cove Resort and Spa where she has been staycationing with her son Marco Dean. Her photo evoked responses from numerous persons, including none other than former supermodel Althea Laing. Can D’Angel get a ‘wow’?

The leggy mother of one has been making numerous posts about ageing since June and says she will never undergo surgery, noting that she is not ashamed of ageing. According to her, ageing is an inevitable process which comes with growth and maturity and must be embraced. For the artiste, her beauty regimen is very simple and surrounds taking care of her skin and drinking lots of water. Oftentimes she hits the gym.

She also recommends that women stay natural and allow themselves to age gracefully without fear and without trying to do artificial enhancements to reverse the process.

D’Angel, who turns 42 next April, was recruited as a fashion model in the 1990s and was a contestant in the Miss Jamaica Fashion Model pageant making the top five, and copped sectional prizes for Best Legs and Most Congenial.

During those days she landed modelling gigs with international clothing brand Rocawear and placed second in the Barbizon High Fashion modelling competition in the US, where she was the only black model.