D’Angelo set for Verzuz against unnamed ‘friends’Tuesday, February 16, 2021
|
D’Angelo has been confirmed as the
next guest on the Verzuz musical battle.
It’s not yet clear who the R&B star will face in the clash but several unnamed “friends” are set to take the stage of the Apollo Theater for the musical clash.
D’Angelo and friends will do battle on February 27 at 8:00 pm ET on VerzuzTV’s Instagram Live and Apple Music.
The Verzuz series was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and has seen match-ups between Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, John Legend and Alicia Keys and, most recently Ashanti and Keyshia Cole.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy