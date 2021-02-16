D’Angelo set for Verzuz against unnamed ‘friends’

D’Angelo has been confirmed as the

next guest on the Verzuz musical battle.

It’s not yet clear who the R&B star will face in the clash but several unnamed “friends” are set to take the stage of the Apollo Theater for the musical clash.

D’Angelo and friends will do battle on February 27 at 8:00 pm ET on VerzuzTV’s Instagram Live and Apple Music.

The Verzuz series was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and has seen match-ups between Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, John Legend and Alicia Keys and, most recently Ashanti and Keyshia Cole.