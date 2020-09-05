D’Angel’s OnlyFans video shared on Pornhub

Despite threats to sue people for leaking her OnlyFans content, a raunchy D’Angel video has somehow found itself on adult website Pornhub.

The video was added to the website one week ago by a user called ‘Brogad10’. At the start of the video that was originally shared on OnlyFans, D’Angel said: “I promised that I would give you something nice, something exclusive. I just premiered my brand-new video, Exposed. I was on my [Instagram] Live earlier, and I promised you that I would give you something nice.”

She goes on to dance provocatively in bed to her song called Exposed. She was only wearing bra and underwear.

The video has been viewed almost 10,000 times on Pornhub.

In July, D’Angel threatened to sue people for leaking her OnlyFans content. She even retained popular attorney Christopher Townsend to deal with the matter.

It costs US$19.99 to view the entertainer’s content on OnlyFans.