Dave East corrected for “butchering” patois after calling Lil Nas X “b*ati mon”Monday, November 02, 2020
|
Rapper Lil Nas X received a lot of attention when he
The exchange started when Dave East shared a photo of Lil Nas X in his Barb garb from Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass video and captioned it “bati mon…BUN UP!!!!”, referencing a Jamaican patois slur often used for homosexual men.
Lil Nas X didn’t let the remark slide, replying “it’s b*tty man n***as can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois” in a quote tweeted of a user calling out East’s “obsession” with the LGBTQ community.
50 Cent also weighed in on the photos Saturday when he shared them with “What the f**k, Nikki come get him !!! Lol,” which prompted Lil Nas X respond with “Why u in barb buisness?”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy