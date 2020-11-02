Dave East corrected for “butchering” patois after calling Lil Nas X “b*ati mon”

Rapper Lil Nas X received a lot of attention when he

The exchange started when Dave East shared a photo of Lil Nas X in his Barb garb from Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass video and captioned it “bati mon…BUN UP!!!!”, referencing a Jamaican patois slur often used for homosexual men.

Lil Nas X didn’t let the remark slide, replying “it’s b*tty man n***as can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois” in a quote tweeted of a user calling out East’s “obsession” with the LGBTQ community.

50 Cent also weighed in on the photos Saturday when he shared them with “What the f**k, Nikki come get him !!! Lol,” which prompted Lil Nas X respond with “Why u in barb buisness?”