The wait is over! Dave East, Popcaan drop ‘Unruly’ video

The official video for the Dave East and Popcaan collab, Unruly, is now out and it’s worth the wait!

A lot of fans have been watching the online space for its release after East was spotted in Jamaica with the ‘Unruly Boss’ last month shooting the video in various locations across the island.

And the video stays true to that premise giving persons a look into East’s trip to Jamaica including visits to sections of Tivoli Gardens where much of the video was shot.

The video also has cameos of fellow dancehall acts Skillibeng and Dre Island and brings much of the grit that the track exudes.

Since its upload several hours ago, the visual has racked up over thirty-five thousand views and based on the star power, it’s expected to go very far.