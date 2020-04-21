Dave Grohl leads anniversary tributes to Prince

Dave Grohl leads anniversary tributes to PrinceTuesday, April 21, 2020
|
Dave Grohl is among a number of stars taking part in ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince’, a special anniversary tribute to Prince.
Prince was just 57 when he died of an accidental opioid overdose in his Paisley Park home on April 21, 2016 and a number of celebrities have come together for the star-studded special that will air today.
PEOPLE reports that Grohl spoke about listening to Prince’s music as a child. He said: “I’m an ’80s kid. I grew up with all of his records and as a popular musician, he was the most talented of anybody,”
“I was explaining this to my daughter as I picked her up from school. I was like, ‘He was the best bass player. He was the best guitar player. He was the best drummer. He was the best singer. He was the best dancer.’ He was just the best and you never imagine that a popular musician could be that talented. Usually, you got one person that’s good at one thing; he was good at everything. He was the best. He was the best.”
Maya Rudolph hosts the show – which was recorded in February, and she also paid homage to the star. She said: “In his wildly productive time here, Prince created a body of work that will truly outlive us all.
“This show airing four years to the day when we lost Prince is an expression of love and profound respect. I have difficulty putting into words my personal feelings for Prince, there are words that don’t exactly cut it for me [like] genius, brilliant, gifted, prolific [and] legendary. They’re all true, but they don’t really get right to that feeling that can only be described to his music.”
