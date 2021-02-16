Davina Bennett thrilled after Rihanna takes notice of her smoldering pics

Davina Bennett thrilled after Rihanna takes notice of her smoldering picsTuesday, February 16, 2021
To say that Jamaican model and former Miss Jamaica Universe Davina Bennett is having a buzz right now is an understatement.
The 2017 Miss Universe second-runner up recently starred as the leading lady for all seven of Latin star Maluma’s #7DJ music videos in his ode to Jamaica, further making her name a household brand across the globe.
However, now she seems to have gotten another big endorsement from global superstar Rihanna and her Savage X Fenty brand, and she’s loving it! Davina Bennett recently uploaded several pictures to her Instagram account wearing Savage X Fenty lingerie which caught the attention of Rihanna and Fenty (likely thanks to Davina’s plea for followers to help get the pics noticed). The likes Rihanna and Fenty’s Instagram accounts thrilled the model.
“RUN UP N & FLICK BACKWAY!* And that’s what up!!!! The Queen approves on both my pictures! I am officially a star!!! I am honestly crying*,” she wrote under snapshots of Rihanna and Fenty liking her posts.
The snapshots also included a snap of a Savage X Fenty comment, “A whole mood & a vibe”.
Davina’s continued with, “I AM A SAVAGE AMBASSADOR RN!!!! PURRRR!!!! This what breaking the internet means! LMAO!!! When the Queen see you. My whole year is made. Total fan forming rn IDC. Rihanna SavageXFenty knows my name!!!! drops mic”.
