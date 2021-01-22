Dearest readers, Bridgerton shall return for second season – Lady Whistledown

Dearest readers, Bridgerton shall return for second season – Lady WhistledownFriday, January 22, 2021
|
The latest craze to sweep Netflix has officially received the greenlight for a second season.
That’s right, Bridgerton will return to continue the story, and drama, of the large, esteemed English brood.
In true Bridgerton fashion, the news was shared by none other than Lady Whistledown, the mysterious writer of London’s hottest gossip sheet.
“Dearest Readers,” Lady Whistledown wrote, “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.”
The Shonda Rhimes production will begin in spring, with Jonathan Bailey’s character, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to play a large role in the new season.
