Deep Jahi finds ‘Private Party’ inspiration amid pandemic

Dancehall artiste Deep Jahi has added steam to the Gold Leaf riddim with his Private Party release.

Deep Jahi, who has been off the music scene for a short while, returned with a single fit for the pandemic which has forced smaller gatherings and private parties.

According to Deep Jahi, Private Party, produced by Jerome Elvie of Natural Bond Entertainment, was inspired by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“The whole vibe with the COVID-19 kinda have the place under lock down, so the only way to have a nice little time is to keep a private party where a selected few are invited. Hence the idea for the song,” Deep Jahi explained.

“Well various rhythms were sent to me, including the Gold Leaf Riddim and to be honest as the beat started to play, the private party idea came to mind,” he added.

Born Rushane Sanderson, in rural St Mary, Deep Jahi won the Magnum King of the Dancehall competition in 2012. Two years later, he entered and won the Jamaica Festival Song competition with the song I Love JA.

A former student of the St Mary High School and Moneague College, he started out in music under the name Decoy. He is known for songs including Life Goes On, Nuh Punching Bag,and Another Murder.

The Gold Leaf rhythm also features songs by Jahvillani, Teejay, I-Octane, Masicka, Lybran, Deeclef, Knaxx, New Kidz and a collaboration between African dancehall artiste Buffalo Souljah and StarFace.