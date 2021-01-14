Deep Jahi shows off softer side with ‘Inseparable’ single

Dancehall artiste Deep Jahi is wearing his emotions on his sleeves as he bares it all in his latest single Inseparable.

While admitting that it is not common practice for dancehall artistes to express their feelings for that special someone in their music, Deep Jahi says he wants to remain true to his actual lived experience noting that he has gone beyond the ordinary to impress his significant other.

“Difference is what stands out and Deep Jahi always instils some level of substance within the music. The song Inseparable is relatable because every man has a woman he considers to be his,” Deep Jahi explained.

“Crazy wouldn’t be the word but I’ve done some very nice things, I’d say,” added Deep Jahi.

Since its release on January 8, Inseparable, produced by Natural Bond Entertainment, gained steady traction.

“I am pleased with the response to the song. Since its upload to YouTube on January 8, the video for Inseparable (directed by Shot N Stunning) has received the thumbs up from fans alike. The comments have all been positive,” said Deep Jahi.

According to the artiste, positive feedback from fans and supporters help to keep him motivated.

Born Rushane Sanderson, Deep Jahi is originally from St Mary. He shot to prominence in 2012 when he was crowned winner of the Magnum King of the Dancehall competition.