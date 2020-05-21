Delando Colley is ‘blazing it up’ on latest single

Upcoming Reggae artiste, Delando Colley is hoping his latest single Blaze It Up produced by Dale Virgo will shine some spotlight on his musical career. The song, which will be available for pre order on all digital platforms on Friday (May 22) exposes its audience to a more mature sound from the artiste.

“The music that I am releasing now is a different sound, and the songs that I want to release now will take on an international reggae sound,” he told BUZZ.

The song, Blaze it Up is about a sacrament that as an artiste, Delando holds dear- smoking marijuana. The feel good, and smooth vibes of the song he said was intentional, and aimed to capture the feeling of tranquility that smoking a good spliff gives. In fact, Delano said he recorded the song smoking to make it even more authentic.

His said this song is an introduction to a catalogue of songs with a fresher sound that he intends to release throughout the year. And although Blaze It Up maintains his roots rock reggae origins, other songs in the catalogue will take on a more international reggae sound.

“I don’t want to put myself in a box, I’m still in reggae, but I want to do an international cross over reggae kinda sound, widen my market,” he said.

Meanwhile producer, Dale Virgo told BUZZ that the song Blaze It Up is very timely. “It’s a nice tune, and right now in Jamaica, weed is decriminalized and smoking it is now acceptable. And even though it’s talking about weed, the song is a feel good song, and there are different emotions and feelings that can come from that,” he said.

Describing Delando as a ‘very good singer’ Virgo said that he will be featured on his Golden Love Rhythm which will be released in June. The project will also feature reggae artistes D’yani, and Mark Little.

Delando in the meantime said an EP is in the near future. But he’s currently not signed to any record labels, and so he’s aware of the difficulties.

“It’s very challenging, it has its ups and downs, so its just me now who has to be putting myself out there more,” he said.