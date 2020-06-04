Delayed Olympics may be “simplified”

The grand spectacle that viewers and

spectators have come to expect of the Olympic Games is unlikely to take place

next year.

With the Games already delayed a year due to the novel coronavirus, and no vaccine or cure available, Japan is exploring all possible options for sporting spectacle.

Tokyo’s governor, Yuriko Koike, has said it may be necessary to have a “simplified” Olympics, as other options such as mandatory testing and lessening spectators are explored by organisers.

Koike has said having the games will require the “sympathy and understanding” of the Japanese as considerations to efforts to make the event safe for all are made. “For that, we need to rationalise what needs to be rationalised and simplify what needs to be simplified.”

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for July 25 – August 9, 2020 but have been move to July 23 to August 8, 2021.

The coronavirus has infected some 6.5 million people worldwide, with deaths exceeding 386,000.