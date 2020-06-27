Delroy Chuck draws the ire of JA Twitter for disparaging Parliamentary comments

Scores of Jamaicans on social media

continue to call for Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck to offer a public apology

and/or resign from his post amid growing backlash to comments he made during

his contribution to the sexual harassment bill on Thursday (June 25).

Minister Chuck contended that he was against the recommendation for a proposed two-year limit with which persons could report instances of sexual harassment and assault, adding he does not want to see a Jamaican reiteration of the â€˜Me Tooâ€™ movement, which has promulgated in the United States.

He wanted the timeline to remain at twelve months and not a day longer.

Delroy Chuck should be ashamed of himself!!! Public apology is not wantedâ€¦ it's neededâ€¦ demanded!!! â€” Britneydon (@BritHay01) pic.twitter.com/rXZyWRmyNXJune 26, 2020

â€œWe donâ€™t want the situation that now happens in the â€˜Me Tooâ€™ movement in the US, where 30 years later you talk about â€˜I was harassed in the elevator.â€™ No. If you donâ€™t complain within 12 months, please, cut it out,â€ he said, chuckling.

The tone-deaf response has triggered a flurry of tweets and posts by Jamaican Twitter users, who have expressed their disappointment and anger at Chuckâ€™s comments, calling the rhetoric dismissive and disrespectful to persons grappling with sexual trauma.

Delroy Chuck is an embarrassment to any office. The fact that he is the Justice Minister makes this even more TRAGIC! â€” Terri-Karelle Reid (@TerriKarelle) The fact that he could make such a statement while chuckling like a goat shows the arrogant, tone deaf, out of touch, patriarchal view that so many of them haveJune 27, 2020

So much so, the parliamentarian has been the number trending topic over the last 48-hours.

In a statement on Friday, Chuck said that his jovial nature was not meant to diminish the seriousness of the matter, however, his assurance that he took his responsibility with the greatest of care fell on deaf ears.

Many agree with Delroy Chuck and his expression and that to me is a fundamental problem. His utterances highlight that many, even the leaders of our country, have not taken the time to understand the nuances of sexual assault.â€” Gabriela Morris (@GabrielaJMorris) June 26, 2020

â€œIf persons interpret my joviality as a lack of empathy, it was not meant and never intended to undermine the severity of the matter at hand. I do appreciate that sexual harassment is a serious and traumatic subject. As Minister of Justice, I do take my role seriously to ensure lawmakers give the issues their full attention and consideration,â€ he tweeted.

If persons interpret my joviality as a lack of empathy, it was not meant and never intended to undermine the severity of the matter at hand. I do appreciate that sexual harassment is a serious and traumatic subject.â€” Delroy Chuck (@Delroychuckjm) June 26, 2020

The comments seemed not to be a reflection of his prior actions, as Twitter users were quick to highlight.

12 months to make a complaintŸ¤”â€¦.. a joke right??â€” ShellyAnnFraserPryce (@realshellyannfp) June 27, 2020

A wide cross-section of Twitter users condemned Minister Chuckâ€™s contribution to the debate, saying 12 months is inconsequential in the lives of alleged perpetrators, who could wait out the period and be â€˜protectedâ€™ by the provisions of law.