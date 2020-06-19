‘Demand what you deserve’: Bounty Killer speaks on self-worth

People are not always going to treat you how you ought to be treated, and thatâ€™s why itâ€™s important to value yourself and know your self-worth. Thatâ€™s the advice coming from dancehall veteran Bounty Killer, in an interview on a popular radio station recently.

The self-proclaimed â€˜The Poor People Governorâ€™ asserted that a lack of self-worth among the nationâ€™s youth is contributing to the crime rate.

â€œThatâ€™s why the youth them killing off themselves and doing all these crazy thing because they donâ€™t value themselves. A man think, if mi nuh have a big car park up, if mi nuh have an apartment, millions, or mi nuh have a pretty girl, heâ€™s less,â€ he said.

He pointed out that the key to attaining self-worth lies within finding yourself.

â€œThe problem is people into things and into the world too much, we need to get into our self, listen to yourself, find yourself. The most valuable thing on earth I have is me, but people donâ€™t value their self-worth, them value their net worth.â€

While explaining that he places the biggest value on himself, the deejay revealed this is essential in knowing what you deserve.

â€œYou got to demand what you deserve in this society, or else you will not be served, everybody not going to give you what you deserve,â€

View this post on Instagram #Repost @bounty_killer_media ãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ» "You gotta DEMAND what u DESERVE in this Society " Rodney Price Speaks Ÿ¥‡ #bountykiller @grunggaadzillaA post shared by BOUNTY KILLER (@grunggaadzilla) on Jun 18, 2020 at 7:36pm PDT

â€œ