Demarco shows off impressive feature list on upcoming album

Dancehall act Demarco is set to release his debut album in short order and is showing off the impressive lineup of features he has on the project.

The sixteen-track effort is entitled Melody in honour of his daughter and is set to feature a number of top local acts. It is set to be released on October 22 but can start pre-ordering it.

Those featured include dancehall acts Shaggy, Sean Paul, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Spice, Konshens, Stephen and Ky-mani Marley and Chronic Law. He also brought in some international flavour with Ghanian rapper Sardokie.

Demarco revealed the tracklisting on Tuesday (August 24). “I’m very excited to share this with y’all, the tracklisting for my debut album ‘Melody’. Which track are you anticipating most?” he asked in the post on his Instagram account.

So far Demarco has released three tracks from the project. Mover which features Konshens, Stuck On You and the most recent release Dance My Stress Away which features Stephen Marley.