Demarco shows off impressive feature list on upcoming album

Demarco shows off impressive feature list on upcoming albumThursday, August 26, 2021
|
Dancehall act Demarco is set to release his debut album in short order and is showing off the impressive lineup of features he has on the project.
The sixteen-track effort is entitled Melody in honour of his daughter and is set to feature a number of top local acts. It is set to be released on October 22 but can start pre-ordering it.
Those featured include dancehall acts Shaggy, Sean Paul, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Spice, Konshens, Stephen and Ky-mani Marley and Chronic Law. He also brought in some international flavour with Ghanian rapper Sardokie.
Demarco revealed the tracklisting on Tuesday (August 24). “I’m very excited to share this with y’all, the tracklisting for my debut album ‘Melody’. Which track are you anticipating most?” he asked in the post on his Instagram account.
So far Demarco has released three tracks from the project. Mover which features Konshens, Stuck On You and the most recent release Dance My Stress Away which features Stephen Marley.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy