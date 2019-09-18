Demarco silent about the role he might play on Rihanna’s album

Demarco silent about the role he might play on Rihanna’s albumWednesday, September 18, 2019
|
Dancehall artiste Demarco is staying
mum on the role he played on a song that was written for Rihanna’s highly
anticipated ninth album.
“I can’t say anything about it yet. I don’t even know how that information even got leaked,” he said.
Anticipation was high recently when Rihanna registered a new song called Private Loving with her music publisher BMI. The song was reportedly written by Rihanna and Jamaican dancehall artiste Demarco.
While fans are desperate for Rihanna to drop her ninth album, the Bajan star recently said she’s still working on recording the new material, so she doesn’t have a release date in mind yet.
Meanwhile, Demarco and Yanique Curvy Diva released the music video for Bunx’ Pon It last week. Since being released, the video, which was directed by Demarco and Sean Coleman, has already received more than 600,000 views on Demarco’s YouTube page while it has garnered another 163,000 views on Yanique Curvy Diva’s page.
