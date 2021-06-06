Demarco to release first album named after daughter, drops ‘Mover’ featuring Konshens

With hits like Fallen Soldiers, Duppy Know Who Fi Frighten and Rihanna-endorsed I Love My Life and Puppy Tail, it may surprise you that dancehall star Demarco is yet to drop an album.

After more than a decade in the business, Demarco is set to release his first album later this year in October.

Titled, Melody, Demarco’s debut album is named after his newborn child, who the artiste notes reflects the melodic sensibilities and color of the body of work.

Most recently Demarco dropped Mover which features his label-mate Konshens.

According to the artiste, the single is indicative of the overall style of the album.

The artiste noted that Mover is a party starter, however Demarco says the album will showcase a deeper, more romantic side to his artistry.

“A lot of people don’t know this side of Demarco,” he said of the album

“These songs are timeless music. When you sing about love and relationships — the real things that people go through — there’s no time limit on that,” he added.

Guest features on Melody include Sean Paul, Shaggy, Sarkodie, Stephen Marley and Ky-mani Marley, with Demarco handling production on all but four tracks.

Beyond the genre, Demarco has teamed up with Akon and Runtown on the cross-continental afrobeats smash “No Wahala,”

He’s also collaborated with Busta Rhymes, Giggs and Jim Jones, and is widely reported to be among the songwriters on Rihanna’s long-rumored dancehall album.

Behind the scenes, he’s produced some of modern dancehall’s iconic riddims — instrumental beats used by reggae producers to record multiple singles, each by different vocalists— as well as Charly Black’s “Gyal You a Party Animal,” the most recent dancehall track to be certified Gold by the RIAA, and the first single by a Jamaican artist certified Diamond in Latin America.

Adding video director to his well-rounded résumé, he’s helmed clips for Spice, Vybz Kartel and Shaggy, among others.

Demarco is the latest Caribbean music star to partner with Ineffable Records, joining Konshens, Kes and Turbulence among acts releasing albums through the imprint.