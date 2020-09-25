Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich end engagement after two months

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly

ended things after announcing their engagement just two months ago.

The couple began dating this year and announced their engagement shortly afterwards in July. However, the two are no longer together, a source told the Associated Press. Reasons for the split wasnâ€™t shared.

Lovato has had a successful music career since her Disney days but has publicly shared her struggles with eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol.

Ehrich is a multi-nominated Emmy Award actor for his role in The Young and The Restless and has also made a name for himself in film and music.