Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich end engagement after two months

Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich end engagement after two monthsFriday, September 25, 2020
|
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly
ended things after announcing their engagement just two months ago.
The couple began dating this year and announced their engagement shortly afterwards in July. However, the two are no longer together, a source told the Associated Press. Reasons for the split wasnâ€™t shared.
Lovato has had a successful music career since her Disney days but has publicly shared her struggles with eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol.
Ehrich is a multi-nominated Emmy Award actor for his role in The Young and The Restless and has also made a name for himself in film and music.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy