Demi Lovato says she’s pansexual

Singer Demi Lovato doesn’t know whether she’ll end up with a man or a woman, and she’s okay with that as she “likes anything really”.

Lovato came out as pansexual in an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” while explaining that although she wants children, she “can’t see herself getting pregnant”.

“In this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure,” she said. “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant.

“I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” she told host Rogan.

Rogan then asked if “sexually fluid” meant she was romantically interested in both men and women. After she said yes, he clarified, “What do they call that? ‘Pansexual’?”

“Yeah, pansexual,” Lovato responded.

Lovato recalled the beginning of her sexual awakening, which came about while watching “Cruel Intentions” and enjoying watching Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar kiss. But she felt she had to bury her feelings.

“[I] felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon,” she explained. “I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling.”