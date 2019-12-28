Demi Lovato’s new 8-hour tattoo marks her “rebirth”

Demi Lovato’s new back tattoo symbolises her “rebirth”.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker’s tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi of Aureo Roma showed off the new inking on Demi’s upper back.

Taking to Instagram to explain the tattoo, he wrote: “For the incredible @ddlovato … “Divine Feminine” … Destruction Effect XVIII … We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward.

“The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolise the reach of an higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honoured to have represented this for you. (sic)”

And Demi was equally pleased with the piece, commenting: “Thank you so much … it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented.”

It is believed the tattoo took around eight hours to create, with Demi sitting down at around midday and finishing at 8pm, TMZ reports.

Demi’s new inking comes after she split with model Austin Wilson to “concentrate on herself” and she plans to go into the next 12 months with a newly aligned focus and both life and God.

A source close to Demi shared: “She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God. She’s excited for what this chapter in 2020 will bring.”

Demi confirmed the split on social media and both she and Austin have deleted all pictures of each other from their accounts.

She said: “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”