Dennis Brown museum in the works

There is no slowing down when it comes to preserving the legacy of velvety vocalist Dennis Brown. Those that operate his eponymous foundation, alongside friend Trevor ‘Leggo’ Douglas and the culture ministry have done a fine job with the annual, free tribute concert. His friends are taking it a step further, by working to establish a museum in the singer’s honour, which will be home to Brown’s records, artifacts and possibly a wax figure.

Singer Freddie McGregor is involved in the project and gave BUZZ the scoop.

“Dennis Brown has been my friend, and it’s something Leggo and I have been talking about. It’s the next step in the Dennis Brown movement,” he said.

“We think Dennis should have a library; Dennis’ work is everything and needs to be stored in a library, not just at this concert here. There needs to be a place where people can come and even look at a Dennis Brown wax figure. It’s a vision we have, and we hope to make it a reality.”

Brown’s childhood home

Douglas first publicly declared this at the floral tribute for Brown at his internment at the National Heroes Park in Kingston on February 1. He proposes that the museum be situated at Brown’s childhood home at 135 Orange Street, Kingston.

“I’ve said it to Minister Olivia Grange and she seh she hears what I’m saying,” he started. “Since we’re creating Orange Street as Beat Street, the historical music street of which Dennis was a stalwart, it’s important that we have a museum there for him. The space is there, and we’d just need to acquire the property. It will get a lot for support cause we have tourists coming to Orange Street every day, most are journalists.”

Thumbs up for Reggae Month

Meanwhile, as Reggae Month culminates in a matter of days, McGregor expressed his satisfaction with this year’s rollout.

“This year for the first time I felt like February really meant something musically in Jamaica because the events were everywhere; every time you checked the press there were events,” he said.

“At one stage I wanted to know what was happening on a Thursday evening and someone said they think there’s a Reggae Month app. I checked it out and saw everything that was happening, so we’re really moving in the right direction. It’s early times, but based on where we are in 2019/2020, I think the future will be great for us.”