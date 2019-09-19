Dennis Rodman claims Madonna offered him $20M to get her pregnant

Dennis Rodman has claimed that Madonna offered him $20 million to get her pregnant during their relationship.

The controversial former basketball player dated the Material Girl hitmaker in the early 1990s. He alleged she was so desperate to be a mother, she offered him a huge payment in return for fathering a child.

“She said if I got her pregnant she’d pay me $20 million. That’s if the baby was born,” Rodman said.

The 58-year-old star even recalled a night he put a gambling session in Las Vegas on hold to fly back to New York after Madonna — who is now mother to Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David, 13, Mercy, also 13, and six-year-old twins Estere and Stelle — called to say she was “ovulating”.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, he said, “She sent a plane for me, I went there, did my thing, went back on the plane, they held the table for me, started playing dice again.”

Dennis also insisted he was responsible for boosting Madonna’s career, rather than him becoming a household name because of their romance.